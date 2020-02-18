Mondelēz International issues confident outlook

  • Mondelēz International (MDLZ +0.1%) reiterates its 2020 financial outlook and long-term growth targets as part of its CAGNY presentation today.
  • The company says it has accelerated top-line growth and seen robust earnings growth since launching a strategic plan to become a consumer-centric, growth-focused organization and culture.
  • Mondelēz International sees organic revenue growth of +3% for FY20 and high-single digit adjusted EPS growth at constant currency. Free cash flow of +$3B is anticipated. No coronavirus impact was factored into the guidance update.
  • Source: Press Release
