Mondelēz International issues confident outlook
Feb. 18, 2020 Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)
- Mondelēz International (MDLZ +0.1%) reiterates its 2020 financial outlook and long-term growth targets as part of its CAGNY presentation today.
- The company says it has accelerated top-line growth and seen robust earnings growth since launching a strategic plan to become a consumer-centric, growth-focused organization and culture.
- Mondelēz International sees organic revenue growth of +3% for FY20 and high-single digit adjusted EPS growth at constant currency. Free cash flow of +$3B is anticipated. No coronavirus impact was factored into the guidance update.
