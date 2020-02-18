Vonage +18% after earnings, review of consumer unit
- Vonage Holdings (NASDAQ:VG) is up 17.7% after its Q4 results that were mostly in line, along with news that it was launching a strategic review of its consumer unit.
- The company grew EPS by 50%, edging estimates, and revenues rose by double digits to $310M.
- It's looking at the consumer segment ("including the feasibility of its divestiture") in order to move toward a pure play business software-as-a-service company. "The review will be led by the Board, working with management and with the assistance of financial and legal advisors, and will include an operational review with the assistance of consultants."
- The business segment revenues grew 32% on a GAAP basis to $196M (up 24% as adjusted). The consumer segment, meanwhile, fell 11% to $92M. Customer churn dipped to 1.7% and ARPU was $27.57 (up $1.25 from the prior year).
