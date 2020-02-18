Duke Energy raised at Credit Suisse on flexibility to fund growth

Duke Energy (DUK +0.9% ) is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral with a $106 price target, raised from $96, at Credit Suisse, which sees last year's $2.5B equity forward that was issued to support any contingency associated with the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project as providing Duke with the flexibility to fund additional accretive organic growth in the meantime.

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Weinstein lifts his 2020 earnings estimate by a nickel to $5.25/share due to higher rate-base growth across the utilities, partially offset by reduced solar investment tax credit recognition for a higher quality mix of earnings.

DUK's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are Neutral, while its Quant Rating is Bullish.