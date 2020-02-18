Baird constructive On Domino's into earnings

Baird previews Domino's Pizza (DPZ +1.5% ) favorably ahead of the company's earnings report due out on February 20.

"We see potential for Q4 comps and core operating profit to come in close to estimates, and we remain optimistic DPZ can deliver good fundamental performance in 2020 (including U.S. comps within the long-term target of +2-5%), with newer internal drivers helping to overcome possible pressure from competition," writes analyst David Tarantino.

Tarantino and team expect Domino's to announce plans to return excess cash to shareholders, with options likely including an accelerated buyback or a special dividend.

Baird keeps an Outperform rating on DPZ as it considers the risk/reward equation on DPZ shares favorable for investors with a 6-month to +12-month time horizon.