Emerson Electric cut at RBC as company enters 'cost reset' mode

Emerson Electric (EMR -2.8% ) slumps near YTD lows after RBC Capital downgrades shares to Sector Perform from Outperform with a $74 price target, slashed from $85, following the company's analyst meeting last week that included news of huge job cuts and the end of any talk of splitting the company in two.

RBC analyst Deane Dray says the meeting "postpones" his bull case calling for a breakup, with Emerson now entering a "cost reset" mode that focuses more on restructuring than growth strategy.

Dray also sees the coronavirus posing a headwind, while the company's medium-term targets could be seen as ambivalent due to the retirement of its CEO and CFO next year.

EMR's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.