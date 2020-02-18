Cellcom has Golan Telecom deal for $172.4M

Cellcom Israel (CEL +7.4% ) has entered into a binding memorandum of understanding for the purchase of all the share capital in Golan Telecom for 590M shekels (about $172.4M).

The news follows the earlier announcement that the two were in discussions for a deal.

Cellcom will pay in two installments: 413M shekels on completing the transaction, and 177M shekels within three years. It's depositing 8.2M shares with a trustee for escrow.

Also, on closing Cellcom will pay Golan Telecom shareholders an amount equal to Golan net liquidity, and 7.58M shekels per month for the period between the closing and Dec. 31, 2020, along with return on investments made by Golan into a 5G shared network from the date the MOU was signed until closing.