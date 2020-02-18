Bunge to buy two Brazil soy plants, assume ~1B reais of debt - Reuters

Bunge (BG -1% ) has agreed to acquire two soy processing plants in Brazil from bankrupt local crusher Imcopa for 50M reais ($12M) and assume more than 1B reais of debt related to the plants, Reuters reports.

The minimum asking price for each plant in the state of Paraná was 25M reais, according to bankruptcy court documents; Bunge reportedly was the only company to submit a bid in the auction.

Imcopa's plants have the capacity to crush 1.5M metric tons/year of soybeans.