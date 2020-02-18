Kilroy Realty starts 4M-share stock offering

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) starts a public offering of 4M shares of common stock in connection with forward sale agreements.

The forward purchasers or their respective affiliates expect to grant greenshoe option for up to an additional 600,000 shares of common stock.

The company will use proceeds, if any, received from the settlement of the forward sale agreement for for funding development projects, acquiring land and properties, repaying borrowings under its operating partnership’s revolving credit facility, repaying borrowings under its operating partnership’s term loan facility, and other general corporate purposes.