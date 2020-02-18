Colder weather outlook lifts nat gas to highest finish in four weeks

Natural gas (UNG +5.3% ) for March delivery settled +7.8% to $1.981/MMBtu, the highest finish for the front-month contract in a month and the biggest one-day percentage gain since January 2019.

Today's move appears to be "a reaction to a much colder forecast for the western half of the country through next week, even though the key Midwest and Northeast consuming regions are forecast above average," IHS Markit energy analyst Marshall Steeves tells MarketWatch. "Thus the gains could prove precarious."

Nat gas futures lost 1.1% last week and on Feb. 10 tumbled to their lowest settlement in nearly four years.

Despite today's spike, Schneider Electric's Christin Redmond says "technical indicators predict that it will be very difficult for [natural gas] prices to break back above key resistance of $2.00/MMBtus, especially as the bears still maintain control of trend."

Gas-focused equities closed mostly higher, with EQT +7.3% , GPOR +5.7% , AR +4.5% , COG +3.4% , SWN +3.2% , CNX +2.9% , RRC +1.6% , but CRK -0.2% , CHK -3% .

