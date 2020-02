Samsung (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) won't receive a new trial in the patent case it lost to the licensing arm of Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology.

District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in Texas says the prior jury award of $400M could be dropped to $101.5M but says double that amount would still be appropriate since Samsung intentionally infringed on the FinFet patent.

Judge Gilstrap didn't agree to Samsung's request to throw out the case or to lower the award to $6.2M.

Source: Bloomberg.