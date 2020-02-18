ShotSpotter +9% after earnings shine

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) soars after reporting Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $3.2M vs. $2.5M to go along with a revenue and EPS beat.

"During the fourth quarter, we added 34 net new live miles, 16 of which were in three new cities in Puerto Rico. We also added Dayton, OH, as a new city and experienced zero customer attrition," notes CEO Ralph Clark.

Looking ahead, ShotSpotter anticipates full-year revenue of $48M to $50M vs. $49M consensus and expects to be GAAP profitable.

