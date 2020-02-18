Groupon stumbles in Q4, plans to exit Goods (updated)

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) missed low estimates with its Q4 profits, and revenues fell well short of expectations.

Shares were halted for news pending; they'll resume trading at 4:30 p.m. ET. They rose 7.1% during the regular session.

Revenues tumbled nearly 24% from the prior year to $612.3M, vs. expectations for $705M.

The company also plans to exit the Goods category and focus on local experiences (a market it estimates at "north of $1T").

GAAP EPS came in at $0.13, while non-GAAP EPS was $0.07.

"We did not deliver the financial performance we expected during the fourth quarter and we recognize we must move swiftly to put Groupon back on a growth trajectory," says CEO Rich Williams.

Operating cash flow for the full year was $71M; free cash flow for that period was $4M.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 8 a.m. ET.

