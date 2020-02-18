Herbalife up 5% after hours on Q4 beat

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Q4 results:

Sales: $1,220.3M (+2.8%).

Net income: $56.7M (+16.0%); non-GAAP net income: $103.6M (+15.6%); EPS: $0.40 (+17.6%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.74 (+17.5%).

Volume points (M): Total: 1,381.0 (+5.8%); Asia Pacific: 417.9 (+17.6%); EMEA: 313.1 (+3.5%); North America: 299.9 (+6.9%); Mexico: 219.8 (-3.8%); China: 135.6 (-12.6%).

Cash flow ops (full year): $457.5M (-29.4%).

Incoming CEO John Agwunobi (effective March 30) will also assume the role of Chairman effective upon his election to the board. Michael Johnson will retire after 17 years with the company.

2020 guidance: None given due to the uncertain impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. Current consensus is EPS of $3.09 on sales of $5.13B.

Shares up 5% after hours.

