LendingClub down 9% on soft outlook; agrees to buy small bank

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Q4 adjusted EPS of 8 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 4 cents and improves from an adjusted loss of 5 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Separately, LendingClub announces an agreement to acquire Radius Bancorp in a cash and stock transaction valued at $185M in an effort to create a digitally native marketplace bank that will enable consumers to pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving.

LendingClub slumps 9.0% in after-hours trading.

The combined entity expects to be substantially accretive with a cash payback of the purchase price premium and all costs in two years.

Also LendingClub adopts a stockholder rights agreement.

Q4 loan originations of $3.1B rose 7% Y/Y.

Q4 net revenue of $188.5M trails consensus of $198.8M; rises 4% Y/Y.

Sees 2020 net revenue of $790M-$820M vs. consensus estimate of $869.4M; sees adjusted net income of $17M-$37M vs. $2.2M posted in FY2019; sees adjusted EBITDA of $150M-$170M vs. $134.8M in FY2019.

Sees Q1 net revenue of $170M-$180M vs. consensus of $198.7M; expects adjusted net loss of $5M to break-even and adjusted EBITDA of $25M-$30M.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

