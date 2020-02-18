La-Z-Boy tracks lower after revenue miss

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) reports written same-store sales for the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries network rose 10.5% in Q4 and same-store sales for the company-owned retail segment increased 5.5% during the quarter.

Non-GAAP operating margin improved 40 bps to 9.4% of sales off improvement in the upholstery and retail segments.

The company says it generated $66M in cash from operations during the quarter and increase returns to shareholders.

Shares of LZB are down 0.58% AH to $32.31 vs. a 52-week trading range of $27.79 to $37.48.

