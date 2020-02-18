Blue Apron gains after unveiling strategic review

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) is up 2.29% in AH trading after the company says it's evaluating a broad range of strategic alternatives.

The alternatives could include a strategic business combination, a capital raise, a sale of the company or some combination of the options.

"Our strategic alternatives process, together with our cost optimization initiatives, is intended to best position the company for the future, including to support our growth strategy," says CEO Linda Findley Kozlowski.

The company posted a wider Q4 loss than analysts anticipated as sales fell 33% Y/Y.