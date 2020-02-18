Stocks edge lower after Apple sales warning

The S&P 500 and Dow averages finished modestly lower while the Nasdaq eked out a gain to a new record closing high, despite Apple's sales warning.

Apple became the first major U.S. company to say it would not meet its revenue projections for the current quarter due to the coronavirus outbreak, but after falling as much as 3.2%, the stock closed well off its lows for the day at -1.8%.

Strength in Microsoft and Amazon helped offset Apple's weakness with 1% gains of their own, extended their respective YTD gains to 18.7% and 16.6%, while Apple trimmed its yearly gain to 8.6%.

Investors did take some defensive positioning, as evidenced by gains in gold futures and bonds, with the resulting decline in Treasury yields hurting the S&P financials sector (-0.9%) while helping the utilities group (+0.8%).

The two-year Treasury yield slipped 2 bps to 1.40% and the 10-year yield dropped 3 bps to 1.56%.

WTI crude oil finished flat at $52.05/bbl, recouping earlier losses.