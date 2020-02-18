Extra Space Storage 2020 FFO guidance comes in on light side

Extra Space Storage's (NYSE:EXR) guidance for 2020 core FFO per share of $4.99-$5.08 compares with consensus of $5.06.

Sees Q1 core FFO of $1.18-$1.20 vs. $1.22 consensus.

Sees 2020 same-store revenue growth of 0.75%-1.75% and same-store net operating income growth of -0.5% to +1.00%.

EXR slips 0.4% in after-hours trading.

Q4 core FFO per share of $1.27 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.25 and compares with $1.22 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 same-store revenue increased by 2.5% and same-store NOI by 1.0% Y/Y.

Q4 revenue of $335.8M exceeds the consensus estimate of $291.1M and improved from $307.4M in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call on Feb. 19 at 1:00 PM ET.

