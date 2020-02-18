Nike unveils new CFO and COO

Nike (NYSE:NKE) announces a series of senior leadership changes that it says will help drive growth for the future.

The company says Nike Direct boss Heidi O’Neill will become president of consumer and marketplace on April 1 to succeed the retiring.

CFO Andy Campion will become Nike's chief operating officer on April 1 to success the retiring Eric Sprunk.

Matthew Friend, currently CFO of operating segments and VP of investor relations will become the new CFO.

Shares of Nike are flat in AH trading.

Source: Press Release