Kite Realty 2020 guidance falls short of estimate
Feb. 18, 2020 4:50 PM ETKite Realty Group Trust (KRG)KRGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) introduces 2020 guidance for FFO per share of $1.48-1.52 that trails the $1.54 consensus.
- KRG slips 0.4% in after-hours trading.
- Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 40 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 39 cents and declined from 48 cents in Q4 2018.
- Q4 revenue of $75.3M exceeds the consensus estimate of $73.2M and fell from $81.8M in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 same-property net operating income growth of 3.2%.
- Conference call on Feb. 19 at 10:00 AM ET.
