Kite Realty 2020 guidance falls short of estimate

Feb. 18, 2020 4:50 PM ETKite Realty Group Trust (KRG)KRGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) introduces 2020 guidance for FFO per share of $1.48-1.52 that trails the $1.54 consensus.
  • KRG slips 0.4% in after-hours trading.
  • Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 40 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 39 cents and declined from 48 cents in Q4 2018.
  • Q4 revenue of $75.3M exceeds the consensus estimate of $73.2M and fell from $81.8M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q4 same-property net operating income growth of 3.2%.
  • Conference call on Feb. 19 at 10:00 AM ET.
  • Previously: Kite Realty FFO misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (Feb. 18)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.