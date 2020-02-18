Enphase Energy +10% after Q4 beat, strong guidance

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) surges after-hours following strong Q4 earnings and revenue results and upside Q1 revenue guidance.

Q4 revenues rose 17% Q/Q and 128% Y/Y to $210M, including $36.4M of safe harbor revenue, as Enphase shipped 677 MW DC, or 2,112,725 microinverters; non-GAAP gross margin was 37.3%, up from 36.2% in Q3 and 30.7% in the year-ago quarter.

Enphase says it generated $102.3M in cash flow from operations during Q4 and exited the year with $296.1M in cash.

Enphase issues upside guidance for Q1, seeing revenues of $200M-$210M, including $44.5M for ITC safe harbor shipments, vs. $174M analyst consensus estimate, as well as GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins of 36%-39%.