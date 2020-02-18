Acacia Communications Q4 profits fall short

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) - still set for an acquisition by Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) - missed low estimates on profit in Q4 earnings despite revenues that rose by 20% year-over-year.

Revenues rose to $128.7M and topped expectations.

Higher costs, though, led to a drop in GAAP operating income to $6.1M from $11.6M. An income tax benefit swing led to net income that rose to $12.8M from $9.1M.

Gross margin was 47.3% on a non-GAAP basis.

Adjusted EBITDA came to $19.3M.

Shares are up 0.3% after hours.

Press release