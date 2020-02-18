Groupon names two directors, chief financial officer

Along with its earnings today, Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) named two new directors and a new chief financial officer.
Interim CFO Melissa Thomas is getting the job on a permanent basis, effective immediately, the company says.
It adds that Valerie Mosley and Helen Vaid have been appointed to the board, effective April 6.
That brings the board to 10 members, nine of whom are independent.
Shares are now down 21.6% after the company's earnings stumble and news that it's exiting the Goods category to focus on local experiences.
