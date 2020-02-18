QTS Realty sees 2020 operating FFO per share of up to $2.83

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) guidance for 2020 operating FFO per share of $2.69-$2.83 compares with consensus of $2.80.

Sees 2020 revenue of $523M-$537M vs. $532.1M consensus.

Sees adjusted EBITDA of $275M-$285M compared with $250.4M in 2019.

QTS gains 1.0% in after-hours trading.

Guidance assumes rental churn for the full year of 3%-6% and cash capital expenditures, excluding any acquisitions, of $550M-$600M.

Q4 operating FFO per share of 69 cents misses the average analyst estimate of 71 cents and compares with 69 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total consolidated revenue of $123.7M beats the consensus of $120.2M and rose 10% Y/Y.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $66.3m rose from $59.3M a year ago.

Conference call on Feb. 19 at 8:30 AM ET.

Previously: QTS Realty FFO misses by $0.02, beats on revenue (Feb. 18)