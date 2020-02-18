TRI Pointe Homes Q4 result beat; adopts $200M stock buyback

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Q4 EPS of 85 cents flies past the consensus of 71 cents and jumped from 70 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Board approves a stock repurchase program for up to $200M of common stock through March 31, 2021.

Sees delivering 875M-950M homes in Q1 at an average sales price of ~$600K and expects to deliver 5,100-5,300 homes at an average sales price of $605K-$615K for the full year.

In Q4, TRI Pointe delivered 1,795 homes at an average selling price of $634K; for the year, it delivered 4,921 homes at ASP of $624K.

Q4 home sales revenue of $1.14B beat the average analyst estimate of $1.09B and increased from $1.12B a year earlier.

Backlog of 1,752 homes with estimated dollar value of $1.14B at quarter-end vs. 1,335 homes and $897.3M a year earlier.

