Concho Resources tops Q4 estimates on strong Permian production

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) +1.1% after-hours following better than expected Q4 earnings and revenues, helped by higher production from its Permian Basin properties.

Concho, which operates in the Permian's Delaware and Midland Basins, says Q4 total production rose nearly 10% Y/Y to 337,288 boe/day from 307,097 boe/day a year earlier, and oil production volumes jumped 8% Y/Y to 215K bbl/day, exceeding the high end of its guidance range.

The company's average realized price for crude oil and natural gas including hedging for the quarter was $38.88/boe, compared with $38.47/boe in the year-ago quarter.

For FY 2019, Concho's total production increased 26% Y/Y to 331K boe/day, including a 25% gain in oil production to 209k bbl/day.

For 2020, Concho plans to increase overall production by 6%-8% and oil output by 10%-12%.

Concho also cuts 2020 capex to $2.6B-$2.8B, representing a 10% Y/Y reduction at the midpoint of the guidance.

The company establishes a $9.00/boe controllable cost target by year-end 2020 after Q4 controllable costs totaled $8.43/boe, a 17% Y/Y decrease.