Vornado Realty Q4 same-store cash NOI rises 6.6% Y/Y

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Q4 FFO per share of $1.63 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.57 and increased from $1.10 a year earlier.

Q4 revenue of $461.0M beats the average analyst estimate of $451.1M and declined from $543.4M in the year-ago quarter.

VNO rises 1.1% in after-hours trading.

Q4 same-store cash-basis NOI at share increased 6.6% Y/Y.

On Dec. 19, 2019, VNO paid Kmart Corporation $34M, of which $10M is expected to be reimburse to terminate early Kmart's 141K-square-foot retail space lease at PENN1 which was scheduled to expire in January 2036.

Conference call on Feb. 19 at 10:00 AM ET.

