Devon Energy boosts 2020 production guidance while trimming capex

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) +2% after-hours as it raised its oil production forecast for the full year while cutting the top end of its E&P spending guidance by $50M.

For Q4, Devon reported in-line earnings and a 12% Y/Y increase in total production to 343K boe/day from 306K boe/day in the year-ago quarter, including a 28% surge in oil production to 160K bbl/day, exceeding company guidance.

On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a $642M net loss, attributable to a $748M impairment charge related to the divestiture of its Barnett Shale assets.

"Led by the exceptionally strong well performance Devon is experiencing in the Delaware Basin," the company says it is raising its FY 2020 oil production growth rate to 7.5%-9% from 7%-9% previously, and expects to average 158K-163K bbl/day of oil output during Q1.

Devon also lowers the top end of its FY 2020 upstream capital guidance by $50M to $1.7B-$1.85B, with enhanced efficiency by reallocating capital spending from the STACK play to the Delaware Basin, which it expects will account for 60% of its total capital investment in 2020.