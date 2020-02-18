NextEra Energy to sell $2.5B of equity units

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) -2.1% after-hours on news the company plans to offer $2.5B of equity units.

Each equity unit will be issued in a stated amount of $50 and will consist of a contract to purchase NextEra Energy common stock in the future and a 5% undivided beneficial ownership interest in a NextEra Energy Capital Holdings debenture to be issued in the principal amount of $1,000.

The net proceeds will be added to the general funds of NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, which plans to use its general funds to fund investments in energy and power projects and for other general corporate purposes.