Tivo's Q4 tops revenue consensus

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) - headed for an all-stock combination with Xperi - topped revenue and EBITDA expectations with its Q4 earnings.

Shares are down 0.6% postmarket.

The company claims progress on profitability: It recorded a GAAP loss from operations of $209.5M (operating income of $7.6M, excluding goodwill impairment).

And adjusted EBITDA rose 45% to $61.2M.

Revenue breakout: Product, $91.7M (down 5%); IP Licensing, $83.5M (up 16%).

For 2020 (not including impact of Xperi combination), it's guiding to revenue of $650M-$690M, EBITDA of $230M-$260M, and non-GAAP pretax income of $150M-$180M.

