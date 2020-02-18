Quad/Graphics +26% amid strong 2020 outlook

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) is up 25.7% in after-hours trading after its Q4 earnings beat, where net sales dipped but the company offered upbeat 2020 expectations.

"We had one of the best quarters in the past decade in terms of customer service performance, achieving strong quality and on-time delivery for our clients in their busiest season," says CEO Joel Quadracci.

Net sales fell 4.5%, and organic sales were down 5.9% (excluding the Periscope acquisition).

Excluding discontinued operations, it swung to a net profit of $7M vs. a year-ago net loss of $11M.

The company also reduced its debt leverage ratio to 3.1x in Q4.

For 2020, it's expecting net sales of $3.5B-$3.7B (vs. consensus for $3.5B), adjusted EBITDA of $285M-$315M, and free cash flow of $100M-$130M.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET.

