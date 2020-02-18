Diamondback Energy strikes higher after Q4 earnings beat

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) +1.8% after-hours as it posted better than expected Q4 earnings and racked up a 74% Y/Y revenue increase to $1.1B.

On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a Q4 2019 net loss of $487M, which includes a $790M impairment due to lower SEC commodity pricing.

Q4 consolidated adjusted EBITDA net of non-controlling interest rose 18% Q/Q to $827M.

Diamondback says Q4 production of 301.3K boe/day rose 5% Q/Q and 65% Y/Y; unhedged realized oil prices of $54.74/bbl represented ~96% of WTI and up 6% from Q3.

The company reiterates FY 2020 guidance released in November: total net production of 310K-325K boe/day including oil production of 205K-215K bbl/day, lease operating expenses of $4.40-$4.80/boe, 320-360 gross horizontal wells completed, $2.8B-$3B capital spending.