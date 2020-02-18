Nutrien swings to quarterly net loss on weak potash demand

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) -1.8% after-hours following a wide Q4 earnings miss and an 8.5% Y/Y drop in revenues to $3.44B, hurt by weak demand for potash.

On an unadjusted basis, the company swung to a $48M loss from continuing operations in Q4, including $128M in charges primarily related to the rebranding of the Australian retail business after the Ruralco acquisition, compared with a $296M profit a year earlier.

Nutrien reports a 62% Y/Y drop in Potash segment EBITDA for Q4, citing lower sales volumes and lower net realized selling prices caused by a temporary reduction in global demand, the impact of production downtime and the Canadian National Railway labor strike.

Q4 Nitrogen EBITDA fell 19% from a year ago due primarily to lower ammonia sales volumes and a lower nitrogen net realized selling price.

For FY 2020, Nutrien issues downside guidance for adjusted EPS of $1.90-$2.60, below $2.62 analyst consensus estimate, and adjusted EBITDA guidance of $3.8B-$4.3B.

The company expects global potash demand to rebound in 2020, driven by increased planting acreage in North America, a rebound in applications in Indonesia and Malaysia, lower beginning inventories and strong affordability.