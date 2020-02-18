CN Rail lays off workers due to anti-pipeline blockades

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) says it is laying off ~450 workers in its eastern Canada operations after canceling more than 400 trains in the past week over the rail blockade protesting a liquefied natural gas pipeline in British Columbia.

CN Rail calls the move "regrettable," as the impact on the economy and its employees from the protests is unrelated to the company's activities and beyond its control.

Meanwhile, P-E firm Alberta Investment Management Corp., which is buying a stake in the TC Energy's (NYSE:TRP) Coastal GasLink pipeline, says it remains committed to the deal despite the blockades.

"We have confidence in TC Energy's ability to deal with the situation appropriately to ensure the successful build of this project," AIMCo says.