Boeing discovers debris in fuel tanks of undelivered MAX jets

Boeing (NYSE:BA) says it found debris in the fuel tanks of an undisclosed number of 737 MAX jets parked at facilities in Washington state and Texas, where planes have been stored while awaiting approval from regulators to restart flying.

In industrial terms, debris would refer to rags, tools, metal shavings and other materials left behind by workers during the production process, which has been a quality control problem for various Boeing aircraft, such as its KC-46 tankers.

The company says the debris was discovered during "routine" inspections, but does not describe how many planes were affected or when they came off the production line.

Boeing says the latest problem should not delay the MAX's return, which it has said could occur by midyear.