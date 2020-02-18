Crestwood plans 58% less growth capital spending in 2020

Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP -4.2% ) plunges after missing Q4 earnings estimates and announcing a 58% Y/Y reduction in FY 2020 growth capital spending.

Crestwood says it expects to invest $150M-$200M of growth capital in 2020, including the final costs for the Bucking Horse II processing plant and Jackalope gathering system expansions in the Powder River Basin, among other projects.

Q4 distributable cash flow to common unitholders totaled $89.6M at a coverage ratio of 2.0x; the company ended 2019 with $2.4B in total debt and a 4.1x leverage ratio, but it has substantial liquidity available under its $1.25B revolver with $557M drawn as of Dec. 31.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA rose to $149M from $114.1M in the year-ago quarter.

For 2020, Crestwood says it "enters harvest mode as we maximize returns on our recent capital investments and continue to identify high-return growth opportunities within our core areas."

Based on a projected annual cash flow growth rate of 15% in 2020 and the reduction in growth capital, Crestwood says it expects to begin generating free cash flow in 2020.