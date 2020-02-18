Eni says latest offshore Mexico find could make block commercial

Eni (NYSE:E) says its newest oil discovery just off Mexico's southern Gulf Coast marks a "potential commercial outcome" in its area because of other nearby prospects.

Eni believes the new find could contain 200M-300M barrels of light oil at a water depth of 1,115 ft., coming about two years after the company said it had raised the estimate from a separate offshore prospect in Mexico to 2B barrels.

The company says its Saasken-1 exploratory well that made the discovery ~40 miles off the coast marks the sixth straight successful well drilled in its Mexico offshore acreage.

Tests show Saasken-1 could hold a production capacity of more than 10K bbl/day, Eni also says.