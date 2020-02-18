Federal judge sides with Kinder Morgan in Permian Highway pipeline lawsuit

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) reportedly won a legal battle last Friday against opponents of the $2B Permian Highway Pipeline, which is planned to move natural gas from the Permian Basin to the Katy Hub near Houston.

A U.S. District Court Judge in Austin, Tex., struck down a request by project opponents who had sought a temporary restraining order halting construction of the pipeline through Texas Hill Country and over the Edwards Aquifer, an underground reservoir home to several threatened and endangered species of salamander, fish and insects.

The temporary restraining order was only part of an endangered species lawsuit filed earlier this month against Kinder Morgan by the cities of Austin and San Marcos, Hays and Travis counties, the Barton Springs Edwards Aquifer Conservation District and various landowners.