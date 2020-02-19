Huawei suit challenging federal ban dismissed

Federal Judge Amos Mazzant has rejected Huawei Technologies' constitutional challenge to a U.S. law that restricted its ability to do business with federal agencies and their contractors.

His ruling stated that Congress acted within its powers by including the restriction in the National Defense Authorization Act, which also targeted Chinese company ZTE (OTCPK:ZTCOY).

Reports further suggest the Trump administration is considering changing U.S. regulations to allow it to block shipments of chips to Huawei from companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), the world's largest contract chipmaker.