Futures rebound

Markets across Asia and Europe were mostly higher overnight, though shares in Shanghai dipped 0.3%, as the coronavirus death toll in China hit 2,000.
Sentiment received a boost on reports that China was considering measures such as direct cash infusions and mergers to bail out its heavily hit airline industry.
While the outbreak triggered Apple to issued a revenue warning, the Nasdaq Composite posted another record close on Tuesday (through the Dow and S&P drifted lower). The teflon market continues today, with stock index futures climbing overnight by another 0.2%.