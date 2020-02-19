Uber closes office in downtown Los Angeles

Uber (NYSE:UBER) has closed a customer support office in downtown Los Angeles, laying off about 80 employees, according to the Los Angeles Times.

"We will be moving the outreach and innovation work to Manila," said Uber manager Ruffin Chevaleau. "I know that this is a shock. This meeting is to inform you all that today is the last day in this office."

Drive to profitability? In the months since going public, Uber has made a series of cuts to its corporate workforce totaling more than 1,000 workers, including in its marketing, self-driving and engineering departments.