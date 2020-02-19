Alphabet pulls plug on energy kite company

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) is calling it quits on efforts to build and monetize its Makani wind energy kites, as the company increasingly espouses financial discipline for its moonshot projects.

It's the first project from X, Alphabet's moonshot factory, to be terminated since Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin stepped aside as leaders in December.

The news also follows Alphabet’s disappointing earnings report, where the losses from its "Other Bets" category swelled to $4.8B in 2019, up from $3.4B the year before.