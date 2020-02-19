Coronavirus crisis - Unilever, 3M eligible for China loans

Shanghai has reportedly compiled a list of firms, including local units of Unilever (NYSE:UL) and 3M (NYSE:MMM), as eligible for millions of dollars in subsidized loans to ease any blow from the coronavirus outbreak.

Companies producing medical supplies and which are "backbone enterprises" supplying daily necessities are eligible for the special loans, according to a notice on the Shanghai MIIT's website.

However, there is no indication from the list that loans offered will necessarily be sought, or that such firms are in any financial need.