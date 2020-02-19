Fed minutes on the radar
Feb. 19, 2020 4:55 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The Fed releases minutes of its Jan. 28-29 policy meeting today, which could help explain what the central bank is thinking about potential economic risks, including those stemming from the coronavirus.
- It may also provide insight into the Fed's balance sheet policy, with Powell having indicated that both Treasury bill purchases and role of repo operations in the open markets would decline during Q2.
- Four regional Fed presidents will also give speeches around the country, including 2020 FOMC members Robert Kaplan, Loretta Mester and Neel Kashkari.