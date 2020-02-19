Brussels proposes new digital strategy

Margrethe Vestager, the EU's digital and competition chief, is set to publish the first draft of an EU digital strategy likely to have major effects on tech giants like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

The new rules will focus on a so-called digital single market that will support growth and innovation in the European tech industry, as well as a framework for companies' use of artificial intelligence.

Vestager is also examining Big Tech's data practices, including how companies compete by using third-party data.