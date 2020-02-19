Sibanye's 2H earnings rebound on higher prices, eyes first-half dividend

Sibanye (NYSE:SBGL) jumps 11% in pre-market as the company swings back into a profit despite a difficult year at its gold business due to a five-month strike, helped by higher metal prices for precious metals and by its large platinum group metals output.

South African PGM production rose 37% Y/Y to 1,608,332 ounces, including the Marikana operations, while U.S. PGM production totalled 593,974 ounces compared with 592,608 ounces in the prior year.

Gold operations produced 932,659 ounces for 2019, down from 1.18M ounces in 2018.

Assets from Lonmin acquisition, now renamed Marikana, contributed R11B in revenue and R1.9bn in net profit in the seven months; production from its SA platinum mines increased by nearly 40% to 1.6M ounces of four platinum group elements.

Palladium and rhodium prices climbed amid tighter environmental regulations.

Revenue increased by 85% Y/Y to $ 3,386M, and excluding DRDGOLD and the Marikana operations sales were up by 46% to $2,550M

Posted 2H 2019 net profit of $42.3M compared to a $197.1M loss the year before.

The company's net debt to adjusted EBITDA fell to 1.25x, as compared to 2.5x in June 2019; Sibanye had a target of 1.8x for the end of the year; expects to resume dividend payments in first-half 2020.

