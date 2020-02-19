Garmin +4.5% after upside FY guidance

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) +4.5% reports Q4 beats with 18% Y/Y revenue growth. For FY20, the company sees revenue of about $4B (consensus: $3.78B), pro forma EPS of $4.60 (consensus: $4.07), gross margin of 59.2%, and operating margin of 23.5%.

Gross margin was 58%, down from 58.9% in last year's quarter and slightly below the 58.3% estimate. Operating margin was 25.1%, above last year's 23.9%.

Revenue breakdown: Fitness, $372.5M (+34%); Aviation, $193M (+22%); Marine, $115.8M (+22%); Outdoor, $294.8M (+16%); Auto, $126M (-15%).

The Auto decline was attributed to ongoing PND market contraction and lower Y/Y OEM sales.

Earnings call starts at 10:30 AM with a webcast here.

Press release.