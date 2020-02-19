Fresh Del Monte Produce missed estimates in Q4

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) reports revenue declined 2% in Q4

Banana segment sales grew 1% to $398.7M, primarily due to higher sales volume in the Middle East and higher selling prices in Europe.

Fresh and Value-Added Products sales dropped 3.3% to $597.2M, primarily attributable to lower sales volume in the Company's fresh-cut vegetables product line as a result of the Company's Mann Packing subsidiary's voluntary recall in November 2019.

Revenue by geography: North America: $637.4M (-6.8%); Europe: $162.3M (+10.9%); Middle East: $115.3M (+15.9%); Asia: $101.6M (-5.2%); Other: $8.6M (-6.5%).

Gross margin rate fell 60 bps to 3.5%.

SG&A expense rate +30 bps to 4.8%.

Previously: Fresh Del Monte Produce EPS misses by $0.42, misses on revenue (Feb. 19)