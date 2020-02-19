National Health Investors Q4 results, 2020 guidance beat consensus

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Q4 earnings and revenue exceed the average analyst estimates and 2020 guidance also comes in above the consensus.

Boosts quarterly dividend by 5% to $1.1025 per common share from $1.05.

Sees 2020 normalized FFO per share of $5.67-$5.71, exceeding consensus estimate of $5.66.

Q4 normalized FFO of $1.41 vs. $1.39 consensus and up from $1.35 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 revenue of $82.2M compares with consensus of $79.9M and increased from $74.0M a year earlier.

Conference call at 12:00 PM ET.

