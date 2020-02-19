Nomad Foods on watch after light guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) updates guidance ahead of the company's presentation at the CAGNY conference.

The company expects to report Q4 organic revenue growth of 1.7% and adjusted EBITDA of approximately €116M.

Looking ahead, Nomad sees 2020 organic revenue growth in the low single-digit range and adjusted EBITDA of approximately €440M to €445M vs. €456M consensus. Nomad management expects the Green Cuisine business to be highly complementary to its existing frozen fish and vegetable businesses and to generate at least €100M in revenue by 2022.

